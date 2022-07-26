Editors Note: Forest Service first named the fire Archer 4324 but changed the name.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:09 p.m.

The Texas A&m Forest Service is reporting that 80% of the 10-acre fire has been contained.

Our crew on scene said one house has been lost due to the fire.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 5:58.

The Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer is reporting the fire has been 50% contained and about 10 acres have burned.

The Forest Service is calling this fire Dog House Two.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters are battling a grass fire near Old State Road and FM 368 in Archer County.

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, firefighters just about contained the fire and two structures were lost in the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the families.

Curd also said FM 368, Old State Road, and 258 are shut down.

We have a crew heading to the scene.