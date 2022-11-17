WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning closed the southbound lanes of Fairway Boulevard while Wichita Falls Police cleaned up.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17, Wichita Falls responders were called to the intersection of Call Field and Fairway for a wreck involving a silver Lincoln Navigator and a gray GMC Yukon.

According to WFPD officers on scene, only minor injuries were reported. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

WFPD said it’s believed the driver of the Lincoln had a medical issue that caused them to wreck with the GMC.

Around 15 minutes after this wreck, another minor wreck occurred in the 3900 block of Fairway just past Call Field.

According to WFPD officers, the second wreck happened when a passing driver was looking at the first wreck and bumped into another car.

No injuries were reported in the second wreck.