Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on October 14, 2022, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of Southwest Parkway for an injury crash after a black 2010 GMC Denali rear-ended a dark green 2000 Dodge Caravan.

The Dodge was stopped in the eastbound lanes due to a mechanical problem, and the GMC was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the GMC, a 36-year-old male, did not see the van and struck it. The force of the crash pushed the van off the roadway and caused it to strike a telephone pole with its front end, police said.

The occupants of the van were a 25-year-old female driver and her two children, a five-year-old and a two-year-old.

The damage caused to both vehicles was extensive.

All three of the occupants of the van were injured and transported to United Regional Hospital. The two-year-old child was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with severe head injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the GMC was not injured.

At this time it is unknown if any charges will be filed or the condition of the mother and the 5-year-child.

