14 new COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries, reported for Wichita County, total now 1163

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,163.

  • Contact = 2 cases
  • Close Contact = 6 cases
  • Community Spread = 1 cases
  • Still Under Investigation = 5 cases
  • Travel Related = 0 case

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker reported 18 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, bringing the total recovered case count to 896.

Hospitalizations

20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436:50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition 

Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,063: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 1,092: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition  

Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,124: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,133: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 1,134: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition 

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
16,9521,16315,474315

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-56-1011-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980+
16171002732201771701045432

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
2352089612

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Tuesday, August 18 at 4:59 p.m.

RELATED CONTENT

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

*A previous version of this story stated 20 new cases in the headline when it should have read 14 new cases. The story has been updated to reflect the correct number.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News