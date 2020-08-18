14 new COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries, reported for Wichita County, total now 1163

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,163.

Contact = 2 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 1 cases

Still Under Investigation = 5 cases

Travel Related = 0 case

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker reported 18 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, bringing the total recovered case count to 896.

Hospitalizations

20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436:50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,063: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 1,092: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,124: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,133: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 1,134: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 16,952 1,163 15,474 315

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 16 17 100 273 220 177 170 104 54 32

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 235 20 896 12

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Tuesday, August 18 at 4:59 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

*A previous version of this story stated 20 new cases in the headline when it should have read 14 new cases. The story has been updated to reflect the correct number.