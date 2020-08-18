14 new COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries, reported for Wichita County, total now 1163

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,163.
- Contact = 2 cases
- Close Contact = 6 cases
- Community Spread = 1 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 5 cases
- Travel Related = 0 case
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker reported 18 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, bringing the total recovered case count to 896.
Hospitalizations
20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436:50 – 59, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 1,020: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,063: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 1,092: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,124: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 1,133: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 1,134: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|16,952
|1,163
|15,474
|315
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|16
|17
|100
|273
|220
|177
|170
|104
|54
|32
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|235
|20
|896
|12
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Tuesday, August 18 at 4:59 p.m.
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.
“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.
