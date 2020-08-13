20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 46 new recoveries in Wichita Co., total cases now 1,099

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 20 new coronavirus cases and 46 new recoveries in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,099.
- Contact = 4 cases
- Close Contact = 2 cases
- Community Spread = 4 cases
- Under Investigation = 10 cases
- Travel = 0 case
Hospitalizations
There are 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with five patients reported to be in critical condition.
- Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 884: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 919: 80+, critical condition
- Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,020: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition
- Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition
COVID Test Numbers
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|16,539
|1,099
|15,120
|320
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|15
|17
|94
|264
|210
|172
|154
|97
|47
|27
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|241
|16
|830
|12
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Thursday, Aug. 13 at 4:45 p.m.
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.
“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.