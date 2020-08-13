20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 46 new recoveries in Wichita Co., total cases now 1,099

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 20 new coronavirus cases and 46 new recoveries in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,099.

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Under Investigation = 10 cases

Travel = 0 case

Hospitalizations

There are 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with five patients reported to be in critical condition.

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 884: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 919: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,020: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition

COVID Test Numbers COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 16,539 1,099 15,120 320 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 15 17 94 264 210 172 154 97 47 27 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 241 16 830 12 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, Aug. 13 at 4:45 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.