20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., 10 hospitalized, total now 250

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 20 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday bringing the county’s current total case number to 250. Of those 20 new cases, half of them are hospitalized.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, one of the hospitalized patients is in critical condition.

Barker stated there are three updates to previous cases.

Case 223: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread

The following information is available for the 20 new COVID-19 cases.

Case 231: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case Case 235 : 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, case still under investigation

The following cases are hospitalized.

Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition

A total of 99 total cases were reported between March 18 and June 14.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 8,934 250 7,943 741 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 4 21 59 53 39 34 26 14 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 159 10 79 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, June 24 at 6:15 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.