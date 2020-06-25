20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 270

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 20 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 270.

A total of 8 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 251: 30 – 39, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case

Case 252: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 253: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 254: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 255 : 0 – 5, asymptomatic, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no day care exposure

Case 256: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 257: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 258: 70+, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation

Case 259: 70+, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 260: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 261: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 262: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 263: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 264: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 265: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 266: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 267: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 268: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 269: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 270: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

The Public Health District reported Thursday 1 new recovered cases of COVID-19. The active case count in Wichita County now stands at 188.

Hospitalizations

Six of the 10 COVID-19 cases listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County do not appear on Thursday’s report, and four new case numbers have been added to the report.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 161: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 206: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 215: 70+, stable condition

Case 251: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 258: 70+, stable condition

Update on previous pending cases

Case 146: This case was under investigation and the person was found to live outside of Wichita County jurisdiction so the individual will not count in Wichita County’s case count. However, the case number has been reassigned to a new patient. The new case information is as follows: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread, no daycare exposure.

Case 235 : 50 – 59, was hospitalized and now is at home recovering, community spread

Case 236: 40 – 49, was hospitalized and now is at home recovering, community spread

Case 238: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 243: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread

Case 246: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 248: 50 – 59, at home recovering, travel-related within the state of Texas

Wichita County has reported 171 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 9,077 270 8,043 764 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 5 22 61 60 41 37 28 16 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 180 8 80 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Thursday, June 25 at 6:53 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.