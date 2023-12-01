WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A passion for hairstyling is about to send a Texoma woman to the biggest fashion event in the world.

AbbieGayle McDonald is a 20-year-old woman from Wichita Falls already doing what most in the industry wish they could do. McDonald is preparing to attend New York Fashion Week.

The concept of Fashion Week began in Paris when marketers wanted models to wear custom pieces in public. But now the fashion industry event, which lasts a good week with “brands” and “houses,” has the biggest show in New York.

“I was referred to the company; actually, I was referred to the team lead by my cousin,” McDonald said. “And so she got to go in September of this year; they saw my work, and they were very excited about me, and they were very excited about my techniques and everything that I did. And so they were like, We want her on our team. And so they asked me to be there,” McDonald said.

While McDonald was chosen by a production company to be part of the event, she needs help getting to the event in New York. McDonald is selling pies and clothes to also help her raise money to pursue her dream of being part of the Fashion Week project.

