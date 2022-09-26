WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop by a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputy just before midnight on Sunday leads to two arrests and the seizure of over 27 grams of methamphetamine and enough fentanyl to potentially produce 2,000 lethal doses, according to authorities.

Dwight Simpson mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Toni Cribb mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Dwight Albert Simpson is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, as well as a warrant for the same charge from April 2022.

Toni Lynn Cribb, the driver of the SUV, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Simpson’s bonds total $50,000, while Cribb is being held on a $10,000. At the time of publication, both remained at the Wichita County Jail.

According to the affidavit, the traffic stop occurred around 11:57 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, on 23rd Street near the intersection with Grace Street.

A deputy with WCSO said they observed a grey Dodge Durango with the driver’s side brake light not illuminated, so they initiated a traffic stop.

After the stop, the deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV, then said Simpson gave a false last name and Cribb was acting nervous and clutching a white backpack.

Inside that white backpack and another black backpack deputies said they found what later tested to be meth and inside a back baggie a substance that tested as fentanyl.

Deputies said there were 27.2 grams of meth and 4 grams of fentanyl in total. According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, so 4 grams potentially contains 2,000 fatal doses.

The affidavit said deputies also confiscated a set of scales and some marijuana.

A records check on Simpson shows 32 arrests, including more than 10 drug-related charges. Cribb has been arrested 24 times, with 17 drug-related charges on her record.