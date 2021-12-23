$200,000 bond set for one of three men accused of beating employee at used car dealership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bond is set at $200,000 for a man who will be spending Christmas Eve inside the Wichita County Jail after police said he, along with two other men, seriously beat an employee at a used car dealership.

In late September, police were called to B&B Motors for an assault where the victim said he was assaulted by three black males.

The employee said he was attacked by the owner of a car he had previously worked on after the car owner accused him of stealing property from his car.

The victim reportedly denied the allegations, and a heated argument began.

During the altercation, the victim said the three men threatened him, so he picked up a pry bar and struck the owner of the car once.

That’s when the victim said all three men began assaulting him, and he lost consciousness.

He was later was treated at the hospital for a fractured jaw, nose and multiple ribs among other serious injuries.

The owner of the car was later identified as Dariyon Dwayne Miles Toliver.

He’s charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.