2017 documentary by MSU mass comm students wins competition

Taylor McClure, Dayton Chambers, Megan Piehler, Natalie Burkhart. Photo by Bradley Wilson

Taylor McClure, Dayton Chambers, Leroy Mcllhaney, Megan Piehler, Natalie Burkhart. Photo by Bradley Wilson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 2017 documentary produced by Mass Communication students at Midwestern State University has been named best special broadcast in the national Collegiate Broadcasters Inc. competition.

The program, “Mr. Midwestern,” was produced by MSU students Natalie Burkhart, Dayton Chambers, Taylor McCloure and Megan Piehler. “Mr. Midwestern” is based on Leroy McIlhaney, a longtime volunteer for MSU Texas athletics.

Also, MSU students Sterling Ellison and Jared Tuilagi were finalists in the best sports reporting category for a package they produced about the Special Olympics.

CBI is a national organization with around 200 members, and this year’s competition drew 400 entries from all over the United States.

MSU students were also finalists in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2012, with a 2005 documentary winning the Best Special Broadcast award.