WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2019 HHH registration numbers are in.

This year saw 11,446 registered cyclists, the endurance ride had 9,669 participants, USAC races had 694, Gravel grind had 408 and Trail events had 675.

Last year 11,889 cyclists registered.

Our records show there were 11,416 in 2017 and 10,952 total participants back in 2016.

In 2015, the largest one-day cycling event in the united states brought 12,600 for the various events.

Great job to everyone who participated.