2019 Mystery Art Fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mystery Art Fest isn’t until October BUT time is running out for artists to submit their pieces.

The fest is an annual exhibit and auction of works by local and regional artists of all levels put on by the Arts Council at The Kemp Center for the Arts.

Artwork is donated by the artist and their name is hidden and becomes a mystery.

Artists have until 5 p.m. on September 4, to submit their art at The Kemp.

The first day of the exhibit is October 4, and the pieces will be judged and awarded.

At the end of the exhibit, artwork is auctioned at Mystery Art Fest Auction Night which is on October 25, this year.

