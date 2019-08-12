2019 Salsa day at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers’ Market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Salsa is more than just a dance, and Saturday, August 17, you can grab fresh ingredients and learn new recipes as the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers’ Market celebrates all things Salsa.

Tomatoes, onions, and peppers, they’re all ripe and ready to go.

Starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. they will be serving up free samples with Texoma Community Credit Union.

Wilo & Sandra will also be hanging out making music and teaching people how to Salsa Dance!

The farmers’ market is located at 8th and Indiana Street and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.