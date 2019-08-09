2019 Texas Ranch Roundup

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Ranch Roundup is the “original” event designed to replicate the big cattle roundups of the late 1800s and early 1900s, and, in 1981 was the first of the hundreds of ranch rodeos that now occur all over North America.

This year’s event is set to kick off Friday, August 16, it’s from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

It will pick back up Saturday, August 17, at 7:30 a.m. and the fun won’t stop until 10 p.m. at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

To buy tickets, and learn more about the ranches participating this year and much more click here.