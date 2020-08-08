2020-2021 school year right around the corner for Vernon ISD

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Independent School District is counting down the days until students return to in-person and virtual classes.

In 10 days, Vernon ISD will welcome back students – but there will be plenty of changes.

“School’s going to look differently,” Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said. “We kind of feel like our motto at Vernon ISD is going to be monitor and adjust this year.”

Masks are required, unless you have a doctor’s note excusing you, and social distancing in effect.

With an estimated 70% of students planning to come to school in-person, safety is at the forefront for Byrd and the rest of the school district.

After such a long gap, some students might be itching to get back to some-type of normalcy, like Sarah Hernandez’s sons.

“They were excited at the time that school ended so abruptly and we kind of had an extended spring break, but now we’re ready to get back into the groove of things,” Hernandez said.

The remaining 30% of students choosing the virtual option can access Vernon ISD WiFi from the parking lots of the schools, as well as the computer lab at the Vernon Boys and Girls Club between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Byrd said students should expect a tougher daily schedule than when school shut down in March.

“They have to log on to every class, they have to log out of every class, they have to turn required assignments in daily,” Byrd said.

For Hernandez, who’s the executive director of the Vernon Boys and Girls Club, and other parents, they might not have the resources to make sure their kids are diligently working on virtual school.

“We have to work, we’re not in a position where we can stay home to teach them,” Hernandez said. “They look forward to being able to participate in sports, be around their friends, and just have opportunities that we can’t provide for them.”

As school quickly approaches, Byrd says they’ll take it day by day, just like everyone else.

“We’ve taken comfort in the fact that we are not the lone ranger, that every school district in the america is fighting a similar battle,” Byrd said.

Pre-K through 3rd graders who choose virtual learning are required to long on for 180 minutes each day, while 4th through 12th graders will be required to log on for 240 minutes daily.