2020 Census kick-off

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local organizations are doing their part to help make sure everyone counts in Wichita Falls.

The city, along with the Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center, Cafe con Leche, and the Alliance for Arts and Culture are hosting a census kick-off.

The event is Tuesday January 7 at 12 p.m. on the front steps of Memorial Auditorium.

By not accounting for everybody in the state of Texas and missing a household of four, the state of Texas loses more than $6,000 of funds for programs such as Medicaid, the National School Lunch Program and potentially growing as a city.

