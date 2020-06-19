2020 Census moves forward, looks for more responses

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2020 Census is still looking for ways to increase responses during the pandemic.

The deadline has been pushed back passed July and now you have until the end of October 2020 to get counted.

Planning administrator for the city of Wichita Falls Karen Montgomery-gagne emphasized the importance of getting everyone counted, including millions of dollars in federal funding for the next decade locally.

The city has seen about four out of every 10 households not respond, and Montgomery-Gagne emphasized the importance of the census for years to come.

“This is your way to be counted and have your demographic counted so that you are counted in the history of this nation,” Montgomery-Gagne said.

Officials say the census can only take you five to ten minutes usually and you can even fill out the census completely online now or even call them at 844-330-2020.

The city will have a booth set up at the Juneteenth parade at Spudder Park on Saturday, there will be iPad’s set up so folks can come straight up and fill out the census.

To find out all the details on the census, just search Census 2020 in the search bar.