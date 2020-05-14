2020 Hotter’N Hell Hundred goes virtual

1  of  6
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Hotter’N Hell Hundred announced Thursday their decision to modify its onsite weekend activities and provide a virtual alternative for the race.

According to a press release, the decision was made in accordance with local government and public health guidance to modify its onsite activities in Wichita Falls because of the dangers COVID-19 poses to the safety and health of our riders, runners, volunteers and community.

HHH will instead offer a virtual event, where participants can safely ride or run their HHH events, respectful of social distancing, in their own hometowns.

To set the mood and celebrate our participants’ accomplishments, HHH will mail each virtual cyclist and runner their official 2020 HHH ride t-shirt and finisher’s medal.

