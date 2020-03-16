2020 Red River Beer and Wine Festival canceled

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Senior-Junior Forum announced Sunday that it has canceled the Red River Wine and Beer festival over COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.

In a press release, The Senior-Junior Forum said, ” A tremendous amount of work has gone into preparing for this event, and we are aware of the negative impact this will have on the vendors that participate, as well as the charities that benefit from this event. However, this is a unique situation and we must put the welfare of our community first.”

The Senior-Junior Forum is honoring refunds. To have your ticket refunded you may call 940-642-8420.

The Senior-Junior Forum announced that 2021 festival will be March 27, 2020.