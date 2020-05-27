Breaking News
2020 Texas Ranch Roundup canceled

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday afternoon announced that The 2020 Texas Ranch Round-Up has been canceled. The event was set to take place from July 17 through July 18.

This decision was reached after officials with Texas Ranched Roundup received input from ranches, sponsors, event coordinators and following guidelines from the health department.

The statement said, “The safety of all involved is, and always has been, our first concern. Because of the unknowns associated with COVID-19 virus, we could not risk the health of so many communities potentially being affected.”

According to the press release All ticket purchases, sponsorships and tradeshow vendor fees will be reimbursed as soon as possible.

The event is scheduled to take place July 16 and 17 in 2021.

