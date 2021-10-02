2021 Buddy Walk raises over $28,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Wichita Falls Buddy Walk took place at the Farmer’s Market Saturday morning.

The Buddy Walk brings the community together to walk and show support for those who have down syndrome.

Walkers completed a one-mile walk around downtown Wichita Falls and ended with some fun activities, such as food trucks, a DJ, face painting, bounce houses and more.

All proceeds from the event benefit The Arc of Wichita County, a social services organization dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At last check, the Buddy Walk raised over $28,000 of its $30,000 goal.

If you missed the event, but still want to donate, click here.