WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District have announced graduation plans for the district’s three high schools.

Please find the graduation dates and times for each WFISD high school below:

Wichita Falls High School — Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

— Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Hirschi High School — Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

— Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. Rider High School — Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

All three ceremonies for WFISD’s graduating class of 2021 will take place at Memorial Stadium.