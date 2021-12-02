2021 Iowa Park annual lighted Christmas Parade happening this weekend

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park will ring in the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade held by the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department this weekend.

On Saturday, December 4, the streets of Iowa Park will be lit up with parade floats as people celebrate the holiday season.

The parade, with a theme of country Christmas, starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dutton Funeral Home located at 300 East Cash Street.

Firetrucks will line up from Victoria onto Cash and parade floats will enter from Victoria onto Bank Street and then South on Bond.

Entry into the parade is a new toy or monetary donation.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. food vendors will arrive. Chik A D’s Coffee will be located behind the old Golden Chick and Pops Good Eats will be set up in front of S&H Solar.

Following the parade at 7 p.m. at the Tom Burnett Library there will be a lighting of the lights along with hot chocolate and cookies with Santa. This will be followed by the angel lighting ceremony at the east side of Gordon Lake.

For any questions contact Tristan Dozier, Patrick Moulton or Andy Payne with the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department.