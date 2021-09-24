2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one day away, but there’s still plenty of time to get involved

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in-person after moving to a virtual event in 2020.

The Promise Garden Ceremony at Bud Daniel Park starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The walk that begins after the ceremony raises awareness about the fight to end this disease as well as money for research to do just that.

You will once again see the garden full of flowers representing different experiences with ALZ: purple represents those who lost someone to the disease, yellow for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and blue for people who are living with it.

“A lot of caregivers feel very isolated during this time, so having everyone gather together to have that sense of hope,” Alzheimer’s Association Regional Director Patty Taylor said. “The ceremony sort of helps recognize and help those people; that they’re not forgotten, that they’re still a part of us as we’re trying to put an end to this disease.”

Taylor added being back in person for the ceremonies is impactful for so many.

“Having everyone gather together to have that sense of hope and that excitement and just feeling of remembrance and respect for those that they love and lost, you know, having that special ceremony, that promise ceremony, that’s what’s it’s all about,” Taylor said. “Many people look forward to that, and so that’s our focus this year.”



If you’re not registered, there’s still plenty of time. You can sign up online, even on the day of the walk.

Registration starts at 8 a.m., the ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., and the walk gets going at 9:30.

If you can’t make it, you can always still donate to the cause to End ALZ. Find details by clicking this link.