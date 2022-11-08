BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The citizens of Baylor County have elected a county commissioner to represent Precinct 4 on the Baylor County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Republican candidate for the Baylor County Commissioner’s Court Jim Stout has been elected as the new Commissioner for Precinct 4, defeating his opponent, Democratic incumbent Charlie Piatt.

