MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County voters living within the Bowie Independent School District elected a new trustee to represent Place 3 on the Bowie ISD School Board on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Incumbent trustee Jeff “Coach” Jackson has won his reelection bid and will continue to represent Place 3 on the Bowie ISD Board of Trustees, defeating his opponent Brooke Bishop Hunter.

Jackson will serve another term on the Bowie ISD School Board, having first been elected in November 2019.

Two other Bowie ISD trustees ran unopposed in the November 2022 Midterm Elections, with Kent Dosch now the trustee for Place 4, replacing Daniel Deweber after one term.

Place 6 Trustee Lee Hughes, who was appointed in 2021 to the Board of Trustees, will retain his place on the Bowie ISD School Board.

