WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters living within the City View Independent School District have elected two trustees to the City View ISD School Board.

Charlotte Beaver and Incumbent Susan Robertson have been elected by residents of the City View Independent School District to serve as trustees on the City View ISD School Board, defeating opponents Bryan David Reitsma and Dayton Collins.

Charlotte Beaver — 431 votes (38.59%)

Susan Robertson (Incumbent) — 308 votes (27.57%)

Bryan David Reitsma — 292 votes (26.14%)

Dayton Collins — 86 votes (7.70%)

Incumbent Trustee Robertson topped Reitsma by a margin of just 16 votes, based on the unofficial totals reported by the Wichita County Clerk’s Office on Election Night.

The new and returning members of the City View ISD School Board walk into a district that has many challenges to overcome in the coming months.

Former City View ISD Board Member Michael Parker announced his resignation on Monday, August 22, 2022, after serving on the board for three years. Parker’s resignation comes after the district has received backlash following allegations made against Bobby Morris, former head coach for the City View Boy’s Basketball team.

Morris was accused by former students on social media of inappropriate conduct, with some accusations going back several years. He was placed on administrative leave in June before taking his own life a few days later.

Parker said the allegations against Morris and the administration weren’t the key factor in his decision to resign, the ongoing WFPD investigation into the allegations did play a role.

Parker stated in his resignation letter that he believes the current candidates running for the school board are more than capable to handle the tasks ahead of them.

“There are challenges ahead for you all, I urge you to do [what’s] best for the kids and the community,” Parker wrote.

Now, Parker said he hopes whoever takes his place on the Board of Trustees does what’s best for the kids and the community with the challenges that are ahead.

“Listen to the community,” Parker said. “Listen to the people and what they are asking you to do.”

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.