MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County voters living within the Forestburg Independent School District elected four members to the district’s school board on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Incumbent Board Members Charley Lanier and JoAnn Pope, as well as candidates Sandra Hensley and Cody Wadsworth, have been elected by voters living within Forestburg ISD to serve on the School Board, while Incumbents Skip Mann and Billie Poirot and Chris Jones were not selected to be on the School Board.

Charley Lanier (Incumbent) — 360 votes (20.97%)

Sandra Hensley — 253 votes (14.74%)

Cody Wadsworth — 248 votes (14.44%)

JoAnn Pope (Incumbent) — 239 votes (13.92%)

Skip Mann (Incumbent) — 224 votes (13.05%)

Chris Jones — 199 votes (11.59%)

Billie Poirot (Incumbent) — 194 votes (11.30%)

Forestburg ISD voters were tasked with selecting four board members from a list of seven names, including Hensley, Mann, Lanier, Jones, Wadsworth, Poirot, and Pope.

Mann, Lanier, Poirot, and Pope currently serve on the Forestburg ISD School Board, with Mann serving as the board’s president and Poirot serving as the secretary of the board.

The Forestburg ISD School Board will meet on Monday, November 14, 2022, to certify the results of the election, at which time the four elected board members will take their oaths of office and be sworn in.

