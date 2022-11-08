MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Saint Jo in Montague County voted to select two aldermen to serve on the Saint Jo City Council on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson have been selected by voters in Saint Jo to become aldermen on the Saint Jo City Council, while Incumbent aldermen John Dunn and Leroy Voth, as well as candidates Amber Smith and Keith Holmes were not elected to the city council.

Colton Thomas — 204 votes (29.02%)

Melissa McPherson — 162 votes (23.04%)

John Dunn (Incumbent) — 139 votes (19.77%)

Keith Holmes — 92 votes (13.09%)

Leroy Voth (Incumbent) — 59 votes (8.39%)

Amber Smith — 47 votes (6.69%)

Voters in Saint Jo were tasked with selecting two candidates to serve as aldermen from a list of six candidates, including McPherson, Dunn, Smith, Holmes, Voth, and Thomas.

Dunn and Voth currently serve as Aldermen on the Saint Jo City Council.

The selections come following a tumultuous time for the City Council of Saint Jo after several members resigned following a dispute with (former) Mayor Tom Weger.

Weger walked out of a council meeting and verbally resigned after a heated disagreement about processes and procedures on Wednesday, March 9. He rescinded his resignation the following day. Several city council members also resigned following this meeting.

A few weeks following the heated meeting, the Saint Jo City Council appeared to be on the verge of investigating Weger for misconduct. In the vote taken on Wednesday, March 23, two councilors voted in favor of the investigation, one voted against and two councilors abstained from voting.

According to The Bowie News, the Saint Jo City Council rescinded its investigation, accepted the resignation of two aldermen, and appointed a new member to the city council in April of 2022.

Voters in Saint Jo also elected the Mayor of Saint Jo as well as two members of the Saint Jo ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

