MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Montague County living within the Saint Jo Independent School District selected two members of the Saint Jo ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Incumbent Vice President of the Saint Jo School Board Mike Martin and Cindy Castle have been elected by voters living within Saint Jo ISD to serve on the School Board, while Incumbent Rodney Swirczynski, Niel Bowie, and A.D. Morgan were not selected to be on the School Board.

Mike Martin (Incumbent) — 383 votes (32.21%)

Cindy Castle — 282 voters (23.72%)

Rodney Swirczyski (Incumbent) — 264 votes (22.2%)

Niel Bowie — 167 votes (14.05%)

A.D. Morgan — 93 votes (7.82%)

Forestburg ISD voters were tasked with selecting two board members from a list of five names, including Swirczynski, Martin, Bowie, Castle, and Morgan. The two elected board members wills serve 3-year terms on the Board of Trustees.

Martin and Swirczynski currently serve on the Saint Jo ISD Board of Trustees, with Martin serving as the Vice President of the Board.

Residents of Saint Jo also elected the Mayor of Saint Jo as well as two members of the Saint Jo City Council on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

