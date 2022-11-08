MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Saint Jo in Montague County voted to select the city’s mayor on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

A life-long resident of Saint Jo and firefighter with the Saint Jo Fire Department Shawn Armstrong has been elected the next Mayor of Saint Jo, defeating incumbent Saint Jo Mayor Tom Weger.

The decision comes after a number of controversies involving former Mayor Weger and the Saint Jo City Council.

Weger walked out of a council meeting and verbally resigned after a heated disagreement about processes and procedures on Wednesday, March 9. He rescinded his resignation the following day. Several city council members also resigned following this meeting.

A few weeks following the heated meeting, the Saint Jo City Council appeared to be on the verge of investigating Weger for misconduct. In the vote taken on Wednesday, March 23, two councilors voted in favor of the investigation, one voted against and two councilors abstained from voting.

According to The Bowie News, the Saint Jo City Council rescinded its investigation, accepted the resignation of two aldermen, and appointed a new member to the city council in April of 2022.

Voters in Saint Jo also elected two members of the Saint Jo City Council as well as two members of the Saint Jo ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

