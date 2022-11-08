WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters in several Texoma counties have chosen who will represent Texas Congressional District 13 in the United States House of Representatives.

Incumbent Representative Ronny Jackson, who was first elected in 2020, has successfully won his first reelection bid and will remain in the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas Congressional District 13, defeating his opponent, Democrat Kathleen Brown.

All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives were up for election, including two members of Congress that represent Texoma counties in the U.S. House of Representatives, for District 13 and District 19.

The U.S. Representative for District 13 represents Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Montague, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties

