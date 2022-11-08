WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters living within the Wichita Falls Independent School District have elected a Trustee to represent Place 5 on the WFISD School Board.

Jim Johnson has defeated his opponent, Incumbent Trustee Tom Bursey, and has been elected to represent Place 5 on the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.

Johnson graduated from Bowie High School in 1980 and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University where his major was finance.

From there Johnson continues his education at the Univesity of Dallas with a Master of Business Administration.

While living in Wichita Falls for 23 years, Johnson has volunteered for many organizations, including the North Texas Area United Way, Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Wichita County Heritage Society, InterFaith Outreach Services, and the Chamber of Commerce.

“It is time for me to move from being the critic on the sideline to being actively involved in working on solutions to these problems,” Johnson said. “Most important is rebuilding parental trust in WFISD. That it can and will provide an excellent and safe learning environment for their children.

