WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters in Wichita County have elected a new county judge to serve on the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court following the retirement of long-time Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Republican nominee Jim Johnson defeated his opponent, Democratic candidate Janaye Evans, and has been chosen to serve as the newest Wichita County Judge.

Johnson previously served as State Representative James Frank’s Chief of Staff since 2013 and worked for former U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry for 5 years prior to that.

“Good leadership in local government is essential for our area to prosper,” Johnson said. “Judge Gossom’s announcement that he will be retiring at the end of his term means new leadership for the first time in over two decades. I have a heart for the people of this county and a passion for transparent, accountable government that is responsive to everyone who calls Wichita County home.”

Judge Gossom’s seat on the Commissioner’s Court will become vacant at the end of his term in December of 2022. He announced his retirement during the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court meeting in July of 2021.

Judge Gossom has been in public office since 1989 and has served as the Wichita County Judge since 1999.

