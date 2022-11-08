YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Young County elected a new County Judge to fill the seat vacated by long-time Judge John C. Bullock on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Republican candidate and oil and gas business owner Win Graham has been elected to serve as the Young County Judge, defeating his opponent, write-in candidate and local pastor Joe Finfrock.

Graham has a history of public service, including time spent on the Graham ISD School Board, the Young Central Appraisal District, the Graham Industrial Association and the Graham Hospital Foundation, and many others.

Originally, Graham ran unopposed in the March 2022 Republican Primary and faced no opposition until Finfrock entered the race as a write-in candidate.

The seat of Young County Judge on the Young County Commissioner’s Court was held by sitting judge John C. Bullock, who will retire at the end of his term in December 2022. He was first elected to the office in 2011 after serving as a County Commissioner for two decades.

