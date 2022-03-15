GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For the men and women who serve and protect as police officers, each and everyday training never stops.

The same goes for the canine partners of the officers, and that’s is why more than 20 K9 teams are in Graham at Newton Field this week for a competition to show who is the top dog.

It may be a friendly competition for these officers and their K9 partners but it is also a competition that Clay County Constable Sidney Horton said could someday mean the difference between life and death for each of them.

Earning the certification for the K9 teams is almost as important as earning the badges they wear.

“What is unique about this and what we do here in region 25 is it’s a week-long seminar and certification process, and it’s an opportunity for canine handlers to get together and learn from each other,” Horton said.

Something that Horton said can go a long way, especially with smaller departments.

“If you have an issue, if you’re having a problem, you’ve got 20 or 30 guys here, and ladies, that can offer an opinion and be able to help you out because most of them have already been through it,” Horton said.

The competition portion includes competing and training in obedience and obstacle courses.

Teams were on full display for the public to watch patrol apprehension training, in other words, tracking down and capturing a suspect, who could be armed and dangerous.

“We spend more time with our dog’s training than a lot of time with our families because they’re with us. Most agencies, the dog will live with you and then you’re always training and plus your shift, its a really strong bond that is rarely ever broken,” Horton said.

Horton said these certifications are important for the teams but so are the bragging rights for the handlers, who like all dog owners, believe their dog is the best anywhere.

“You’re in front of your peers, so you want to perform at your best. The old saying is our nerves travel down the leash, so when we’re nervous and it travels down to the dog so it takes a little bit of time,” Horton said.

Time that Horton said is well worth it in the long run.

The 2022 United States Police Canine Association trials and certifications will wrap up Friday, March 18, with an awards ceremony, and the public is invited to come out and watch.

Click here for more information on the USPCA and how you can help by donating to the retired K9 fund.

Click here for more stories by Curtis Jackson.