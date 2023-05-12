WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD will begin its graduation ceremonies in less than two weeks.

All three graduations will be held at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. over three nights. Rider High School seniors will walk the stage Thursday, May 25. Wichita Falls High School grads will mark their accomplishments on Friday, May 26. Hirschi High School will graduate on Saturday, May 27.

Tickets will not be required to attend any graduation ceremonies this year, but seating is first-come, first-served, and only the west side of the stands will be open.

Parking is free for all guests, but you are asked to park in the west parking lot and enter and exit on the west side of the stadium. The east parking lot is reserved for graduates, staff, and volunteers.

Ceremonies will take place as scheduled unless rain or an electrical storm creates a safety hazard.

In that case, district administrators would make alternate plans and let everyone know at that time.

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live from the WFISD website.

Information on security and commencement conduct can be found here.