The 71st annual Parade of Homes is now underway. Courtesy of the North Texas Home Builders Association, seven properties will be available for you to check out new designs and homes throughout Wichita Falls over the next two weekends.

Addresses include:

Classic Builders – 5014 Cy Young Drive – Wichita Falls

Garnel Construction – #7 Johnny Court – Wichita Falls

Vanguard Homes – 5211 Stone Lake Drive – Wichita Falls

Douglas Custom Homes – 3221 Red Coach Lane – Wichita Falls

R.J. Wachsman Homes – #3 Remington Court – Wichita Falls

Harmon & Holcomb Homes – 6139 Quail Ridge – Wichita Falls

Desilu Properties – 315 Mariners Way – Wichita Falls

Doug McCulloch, president of Douglas Custom Homes, says this is a great way for new homebuyers or existing homeowners to get ideas for new homes or remodels.

“The builders in the community put homes out for show for the public to come out and see and get ideas for what they might want to do in a remodel, or if they have a new home in mind, they can come out and meet the builders themselves and get a chance to interview them, talk to them in a casual setting,” said McCulloch.

If you haven’t gotten to check out the homes, there are still have a few chances. Next Friday, June 16 is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and hours for next Saturday, June 17 and the next two Sundays, June 11 and 18, will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at any participating home during tour hours.

For a map of each location, or to learn more about a drawing to win a Blackstone Grill, click here.