WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 31st Annual Television Auction managed to raise nearly $60,000 for the North Texas Rehab Center.

The amount raised from the auction was just over $59,000. The televised event took place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 17.

The event was started in 1992 to complement the “Cattleman’s Auction” North Texas Rehab Center holds.

Darrell Franklin, Lauren Linville, Tobin McDuff and Michael Bohling showcased four “bid boards” with over 96 items for viewers to bid on.

Throughout the auction, informational videos showed all the amazing work North Texas Rehab Center does in our community.