20th annual health fair teaches students to ‘Put Prevention into Practice’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 20th annual Community Health Fair kicked off Friday morning at the brand new Centennial Hall at Midwestern State University. Students offered various free services such as free health screening, blood pressure readings, blood glucose screening among many other services.

The theme was Put Prevention into Practice where students can practice what they’ve learned throughout the semester. Dental hygiene student Leighton Reed said events like this are important because students and folks from the community become more educated on topics they might not know much about.

“We’re just trying to put as much information out there as possible, there’s a lot of interesting topics, we walked around it just a lot of education,” Reed said.

Reed said he wants to remind folks that you can get teeth cleaning at the Centennial Hall for a very discounted price and students are always free.