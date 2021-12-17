21-year-old gets 35 years in prison for having sex with minors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was 19 when he was charged with having sex with minors gets a 35-year prison sentence, with pleas to three charges of sexual assaults of girls.

Prior to these convictions, Damian Devore, 21, only had a fine for theft on his record.

Devore pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday and received two 35 year sentences and one 20-year sentence. His sentences will run concurrently.

One victim in Burkburnett said Devore contacted her on Snapchat and told her he was 15 and asked her to hang out.

She said he picked her up at her grandparents’ home and drove to a dark area in some bushes and asked her to have sex.

She said she told him she was only 11 and too young to have sex, but he forced himself on her and continued, despite her telling him to stop because she was in pain.

After the assault, she said he dropped her off at her grandparents and left.

Two other charges came in November 2019, when Devore was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after a person reported a 19-year-old was at a house on West Ida in Electra involved in inappropriate activity with underage girls.

When police arrived, they said there was a disturbance with multiple parents on the scene yelling, and Devore told them one person had punched him.

One of three girls there said Devore asked via Snapchat to come to the house they were at, and he gave them alcohol and convinced them to perform sex acts.

One girl said she blacked out and couldn’t remember what happened.

Police officers said Devore told them he got sexually aroused because the girls were acting sexual, and they performed sexual acts on him willingly.

He said he provided the alcohol because he wanted to look “cool and awesome.”