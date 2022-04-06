BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials are investigating a manslaughter that happened Wednesday morning in Burkburnett.

Jacob Emro, Wichita County jail booking photo

Frank Tillman, Director of Public Safety with Burkburnett Police said around 1 a.m. police were called to a home for possible gunshots. When they arrived to the scene they found a 21-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not been officially released but more details are expected after the suspect has been read his rights.

A reporter at the scene confirmed there was crime scene tape up at the home where the alleged incident happened on the 600 block of Glendale Street.

Jail records show Jacob Emro, 23, was booked into Wednesday morning for manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Emro has a prior charge of assault of a family member back in 2016.

Police have not given any further information at this time on what led to the incident escalating.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information. For the latest breaking news, weather, and local sports, sign up for our newsletter.