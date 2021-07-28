21 years later, the Nocona Boot Factory announces return to making boots in-house

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — After they stopped manufacturing boots, the Old Boot Factory in Nocona will once again be making one-of-a-kind boots in-house.

“Really continuing the legacy of something that almost died in the Nocona Boot Factory,” Leigha Carter said. “We are reviving and we are restoring that legacy back to Nocona and the United States.”

It’s nearly impossible imagining Nocona without the Old Boot Factory and for more than two decades, no new boots have been made in this factory, but that’s about to change soon.

“It’s been almost 25 years since boots have been made in this factory, my wife Leigha and I are excited to roll out and introduce part of our team,” owner Craig Carter said.

Apart of that team, Carter’s wife Leigha, who’s been working on designs for all products, from boots to belts to wallets and journals, they want to pick up where Miss Enid Justin left off.

“She was a true pioneer of her time, she loved the Nocona boot, Texas area,” Leigha said. “We are carrying that torch and that legacy.”

Something that draws in expert boot maker Chad Little.

“I cannot explain to you how exciting it is to step into the legacy and the story,” Little said. “With all of the variables and all of the historical things that have happened here in the world of boots, it is just awe-inspiring for us to be able to do that.”

From H.J. Justin starting in Spanish Fort and making his way to Nocona and Miss Enid keeping the factory there, to now a new beginning to an old tradition.

“It’s just unbelievable what the vision here is for this factory, for this footprint, and for me to be able to come in and be able to make boots again for the first time in 21 years is just again it’s amazing,” Little said.

“We’ve stepped into something truly magical and we’re very excited,” Little’s wife Bobbie said.

Hoping to soon provide more jobs to Nocona, and authentic boots made right here in Texoma, once again.

“More jobs and opportunities,” Carter said. “We are going to be rolling out a lot of boots that will be coming to one of old boot factory stores near you soon.”

Now the grind starts to return the Old Boot Factory to its former glory.

You can still check out their boots, belts, wallets at the boot factory, but you may have to wait a little longer for a pair made in-house, find a pair by clicking here!