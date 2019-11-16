21st annual Math, Science, U Girls Conference encourages STEM interest among students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University officials continue to encourage girls to think about pursuing careers in science, math and engineering.

The McCoy Engineering School hosted its 21st annual Math, Science and U girls conference.

More than 100 middle school girls and 18 teachers from the Texoma area got hands-on experience through MSU professor and student guidance.

Participants had the chance to choose three of the four workshops offered with officials hoping they’ll decide to stick with stem programs in the future.

“Just because you’re a girl, it doesn’t mean you can’t do these things,” Math, Science and U Girls Conference chair Catherine Stringfellow said. “Of course you can do these things, so they see evidence of that, and they get to have fun with it, and our hope is by the end of the day that more girls will decide to go on in high school and take more math and science classes whenever they get the opportunity.”

Stringfellow said it’s been a successful conference over the years and this is the largest turnout they’ve seen in a while.