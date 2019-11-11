Breaking News
Remains of missing Wichita Falls man identified

21st annual Math, Science & U Girls Conference

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The conference is for girls in grades 6-8 and features workshop sessions directed by 24 majoring in disciplines in the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering, as well as education and distance education.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The 21st Annual Math Science & U Girls Conference for young engineering students is coming to Midwestern State University Saturday, Nov. 16.

The conference is for girls in grades 6-8 and features workshop sessions directed by 24 majoring in disciplines in the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering, as well as education and distance education.

A day of hands-on workshops and lots of food and fun will be provided for the 104 girls and 18 teachers that are registered to attend.

The Society of Women’s Engineers at MSU Texas will be apart of this event.

The featured luncheon speaker will be Cynthia L. Jaggi, Principal at NGP Energy and a chemical engineer).

The workshops include will include “Plastic on the Ground. Plastic in the Sky?” by Kathy Quashnock; “Solidworks” by the Society of Women Engineers Student Chapter; “How to Tell an Orange from a Doughnut” by Drs. Sarah Cobb and Michelle Knox; and “01000010 is for Binary” by Amy Knowles, Instructor, Women in Computer Science Lead from New Mexico Tech.

Registration is from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 16., and the closing is from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Gunman Threatens Teens During Anti-Gun Violence March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gunman Threatens Teens During Anti-Gun Violence March"

Military photo mystery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military photo mystery"

Baby Boom! Missouri Sheriff's Office welcomes 17 babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby Boom! Missouri Sheriff's Office welcomes 17 babies"

"The Best Moment Of My Life!" Good Samaritan rescues lost toddler

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Best Moment Of My Life!" Good Samaritan rescues lost toddler"

Target offering discount for military families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target offering discount for military families"

Federal offices closed for Veterans Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal offices closed for Veterans Day"

Birthdays Anniversary 11-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 11-11-19"

Two dead in crash with butane tank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two dead in crash with butane tank"

Fantasy of Lights: Volunteers light up Hardin lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fantasy of Lights: Volunteers light up Hardin lawn"

Veterans Day Ceremonies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Day Ceremonies"

Texoma Christian Care Center mail call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Christian Care Center mail call"

Holiday cards for troops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday cards for troops"