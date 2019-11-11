The conference is for girls in grades 6-8 and features workshop sessions directed by 24 majoring in disciplines in the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering, as well as education and distance education.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The 21st Annual Math Science & U Girls Conference for young engineering students is coming to Midwestern State University Saturday, Nov. 16.

The conference is for girls in grades 6-8 and features workshop sessions directed by 24 majoring in disciplines in the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering, as well as education and distance education.

A day of hands-on workshops and lots of food and fun will be provided for the 104 girls and 18 teachers that are registered to attend.

The Society of Women’s Engineers at MSU Texas will be apart of this event.

The featured luncheon speaker will be Cynthia L. Jaggi, Principal at NGP Energy and a chemical engineer).

The workshops include will include “Plastic on the Ground. Plastic in the Sky?” by Kathy Quashnock; “Solidworks” by the Society of Women Engineers Student Chapter; “How to Tell an Orange from a Doughnut” by Drs. Sarah Cobb and Michelle Knox; and “01000010 is for Binary” by Amy Knowles, Instructor, Women in Computer Science Lead from New Mexico Tech.

Registration is from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 16., and the closing is from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.