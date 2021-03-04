21st annual Wichita Adult Literacy Council Book Fair underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It’s that time of year again! If you love reading, you are in luck because the Wichita Adult Literacy Council is kicking off its 21st annual Book Fair.



Not only is it providing folks with a spacious atmosphere that allows them to practice social distancing, but it’s also providing more room for more books which could mean more money going to a non-profit that has helped many across Texoma.

Wichita Adult Literacy Council Executive Director, Carla Arinder along with several others have been hard at work, getting roughly 50,000 pounds of books lined up and ready to be sold at this year’s book fair, and all for a great cause.

“It is for those people who need a better job track or just need a job at all. Some of them, we have a student who just wants to be able to read to her grandchildren,” Arinder said.

But that’s not all the WALC does. They have GED classes, ESL programs, among many other services. Arinder said this book fair is crucial for them to continue helping those wanting a better life.

“They are supporting people. All of our services are free, to our students and so they are supporting students by coming out and purchasing books,” Arinder said.

You can expect to find just about everything at this book fair, in fact, they have 41 different genres to search through as well as a children’s section that is bigger and better than ever.

“Previously we’ve had mommies and little kiddos on the floor trying to find that favorite book. Well, this is going to be so much easier because it is a long stretch of children’s books,” Arinder said.

Not only will this book fair provide funds for WALC, but it’s also a chance to bring an old book back to life.

“I think the objective for them and for us is to let the book continue to live. We don’t want it to end up in a landfill somewhere, we really want these books to find homes that love them,” Arinder said.

And remember every purchase made, helps a student add a new and better chapter to their life

Friday and Saturday doors open at 9 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Both days are free to the public, and these books are cheap! $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardbacks.