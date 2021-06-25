22 cadets graduate from Junior Police Academy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department welcomed a new class of junior police cadets this morning, June 25. 22 cadets of the latest Junior Police Academy graduated.

The week-long academy included courses in accident investigation, dispatching, building checks, traffic stops and more.

Working hands-on with police officers, dispatchers and firefighters provided students with the ultimate learning experience of our first responders.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper agrees that experience is everything.

“That’s what we’re looking at: to expose them, to educate them to know that what we do and not just listen to the rumors,” Eipper said.

The second session of the Academy kicks off in July, but the class is already full.

If you want your child to be a part of the Junior Academy, you’ll need to wait until next summer to sign them up.

Anyone interested can pick up an application at the front desk of the police department at 610 Holliday Road.

For more information, you can email officers Danette Sheehan and Brian Masterson at danette.sheehan@wfpd.net and brian.masterson@wfpd.net.