22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,185, 14 more patients recover

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 22 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,185.
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 14 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 910 recoveries in the county to date.
- Contact = 8 cases
- Close Contact = 6 cases
- Community Spread = 2 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 6 cases
- Travel Related = 0 cases
Hospitalizations
20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 919: 80+, critical condition
- Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 1,020: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
- Case 1,092: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition
- Case 1,124: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,134: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
- Case 1,176: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 1,182: 80+, stable condition
Active Cases: 263 (243 at home, 20 hospitalized)
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|17,083
|1,185
|15,594
|304
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|16
|18
|102
|278
|225
|179
|171
|107
|55
|34
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|243
|20
|910
|12
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Wednesday, August 19 at 4:20 p.m.
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.
“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.