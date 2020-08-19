22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,185, 14 more patients recover

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 22 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,185.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 14 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 910 recoveries in the county to date.

Contact = 8 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Still Under Investigation = 6 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

Hospitalizations

20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 919: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,020: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,092: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,124: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,134: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,176: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,182: 80+, stable condition

Active Cases: 263 (243 at home, 20 hospitalized)

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 17,083 1,185 15,594 304 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 16 18 102 278 225 179 171 107 55 34 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 243 20 910 12 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, August 19 at 4:20 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

