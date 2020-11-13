22-year-old WF man indicted for drug deal gone robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls man is indicted for an alleged robbery that took place in May after a couple set up a drug buy.

Noah Pruett was indicted for aggravated robbery, and has other charges pending.

The warrant was issued after a witness identified Pruett as the suspect.

Police officers said the victims reported they were at a convenience store on Central Freeway when a man came up to their truck with a gun and demanded his wallet, cell phone and truck key.

After questioning the male victim, police officers said he told them he and the woman had gone to a trailer park near Sheppard Air Force Base to meet someone about buying meth.

They said it was agreed to go to the convenience store for the transaction.

There, they said the man pulled the gun and robbed them.

The victims said they had never seen the robber before and did not know his name.

Police officers said they later identified Pruett through surveillance video and a witness at the scene.

Pruett was arrested in August for that robbery, and eight additional charges.

One arrest led to charges of possession, tampering with evidence, evading and I.D. fraud.

A Wichita County deputy said a car backed out on 10th Street in front of her, and a passenger threw something out.

A search of the car and occupants turned up meth and numerous I.D. Cards, including social security cards, birth certificates and 15 checkbooks belonging to other people.

About 10 days later, Pruett was arrested again after a pursuit beginning on Loop 11. A female passenger was taken to the hospital and asked if she had anything illegal, and said she removed a baggie containing meth, counterfeit $20 bills and a piece of paper with a list of phone numbers from her body cavity.

The woman told deputies that during the pursuit, Pruett told her to hide the items in her cavity.

Pruett has eight charges pending now in Wichita County.